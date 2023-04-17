Great Diamond Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Great Diamond Partners LLC decreased its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,342 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Blackstone in the third quarter valued at $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 133.3% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 350 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 62.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackstone Stock Down 0.6 %

Blackstone stock opened at $84.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $59.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.72 and a 12 month high of $126.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.84.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ruth Porat bought 277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.61 per share, with a total value of $25,652.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,857,111.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 205,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $6,781,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,844,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,859,524. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ruth Porat acquired 277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $92.61 per share, with a total value of $25,652.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,857,111.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 10,950,338 shares of company stock valued at $18,744,064 and sold 140,691,616 shares valued at $1,736,488,467. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Blackstone from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $69.50 to $69.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.75.

About Blackstone

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

