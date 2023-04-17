Great Diamond Partners LLC Buys 23,184 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 602.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,032 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,184 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 2.0% of Great Diamond Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 52,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,907 shares during the period. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 44,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $247.98 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $217.39 and a 12 month high of $272.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $252.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.76.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

