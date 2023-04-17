Great Diamond Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,100 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $499,020,000 after buying an additional 249,926 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 284.0% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on META shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $104.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.55.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.84, for a total transaction of $84,825.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,338,573.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $4,453,547.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at $789,976. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.84, for a total transaction of $84,825.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,367 shares in the company, valued at $6,338,573.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 68,546 shares of company stock valued at $12,443,957 in the last 90 days. 14.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of META stock opened at $220.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $224.30. The firm has a market cap of $571.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $192.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.26 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

