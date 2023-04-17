Great Diamond Partners LLC Acquires 5,492 Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,492 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 1,217.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 70.0% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF stock opened at $52.55 on Monday. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 1-year low of $39.83 and a 1-year high of $66.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.91.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

