Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) Shares Sold by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust lessened its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,066,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272,107 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Spinnaker Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Spinnaker Trust owned about 3.44% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $30,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GEM. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 176.5% in the fourth quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 15.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

GEM stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.07. The stock had a trading volume of 81,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,308. The stock has a market capitalization of $932.17 million, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.67. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.11 and a fifty-two week high of $33.31.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.