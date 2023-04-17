Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Shares Sold by Windsor Group LTD

Windsor Group LTD lowered its position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,975 shares during the quarter. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF were worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 4,358.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 45,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after acquiring an additional 44,059 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 5,534 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,206,000. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 48,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA GBIL remained flat at $99.93 during mid-day trading on Monday. 279,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,004,616. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.56 and a fifty-two week high of $100.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.82.

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

