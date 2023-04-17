Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $27.74

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.74 and last traded at $27.67, with a volume of 579701 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.44.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.29 and a 200-day moving average of $27.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.28.

Institutional Trading of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

