Global X Social Media ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Global X Social Media ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,100 shares, a decline of 65.8% from the March 15th total of 128,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of SOCL stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,017. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.18. Global X Social Media ETF has a one year low of $24.32 and a one year high of $40.83. The company has a market cap of $142.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SOCL. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Social Media ETF by 2,903.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 165,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,489,000 after purchasing an additional 160,055 shares during the last quarter. CPR Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Social Media ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,829,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Global X Social Media ETF by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 221,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,371,000 after buying an additional 74,154 shares during the last quarter. Avory & Company LLC bought a new position in Global X Social Media ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $401,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Global X Social Media ETF in the third quarter valued at about $327,000.

The Global X Social Media ETF (SOCL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of social media companies selected by a committee. SOCL was launched on Nov 14, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

