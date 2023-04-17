Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO) Short Interest Update

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 47.6% from the March 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Insider Transactions at Gladstone Commercial

In other Gladstone Commercial news, CIO Elliott Wislar, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.68 per share, with a total value of $27,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 3,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,997.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, President Arthur S. Cooper bought 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 22,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,437.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CIO Elliott Wislar, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.68 per share, with a total value of $27,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 3,070 shares in the company, valued at $41,997.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 5,850 shares of company stock valued at $79,348 in the last three months.

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

Gladstone Commercial Stock Performance

GOODO traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.63. 22,552 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,829. Gladstone Commercial has a 12-month low of $16.29 and a 12-month high of $24.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.58.

Gladstone Commercial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th.

Further Reading

