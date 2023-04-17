George J. Christ Sells 50,000 Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) major shareholder George J. Christ sold 50,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total value of $3,567,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
George J. Christ also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, April 11th, George J. Christ sold 50,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total value of $3,525,000.00.
- On Thursday, April 6th, George J. Christ sold 50,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total value of $3,524,500.00.
- On Friday, March 10th, George J. Christ sold 49,818 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.77, for a total value of $3,226,711.86.
Altair Engineering Trading Down 0.5 %
ALTR traded down $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $70.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,529. Altair Engineering Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.17 and a twelve month high of $72.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.89.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Altair Engineering from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Altair Engineering from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Altair Engineering from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Altair Engineering from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Altair Engineering from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.33.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altair Engineering
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTR. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the third quarter valued at approximately $425,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 140,201 shares of the software’s stock valued at $6,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 14.8% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,429,397 shares of the software’s stock valued at $106,842,000 after acquiring an additional 312,662 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the third quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 23.9% during the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,852 shares of the software’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. 61.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Altair Engineering
Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing, and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products, as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.
