George J. Christ Sells 50,000 Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) major shareholder George J. Christ sold 50,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total value of $3,567,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

George J. Christ also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 11th, George J. Christ sold 50,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total value of $3,525,000.00.

On Thursday, April 6th, George J. Christ sold 50,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total value of $3,524,500.00.

On Friday, March 10th, George J. Christ sold 49,818 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.77, for a total value of $3,226,711.86.

Altair Engineering Trading Down 0.5 %

ALTR traded down $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $70.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,529. Altair Engineering Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.17 and a twelve month high of $72.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Altair Engineering ( NASDAQ:ALTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 1.21% and a negative net margin of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $160.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.01 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Altair Engineering from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Altair Engineering from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Altair Engineering from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Altair Engineering from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Altair Engineering from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altair Engineering

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTR. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the third quarter valued at approximately $425,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 140,201 shares of the software’s stock valued at $6,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 14.8% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,429,397 shares of the software’s stock valued at $106,842,000 after acquiring an additional 312,662 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the third quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 23.9% during the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,852 shares of the software’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. 61.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing, and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products, as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

