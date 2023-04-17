Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Sold by Empire Life Investments Inc.

Empire Life Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 54.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 472,670 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 559,345 shares during the quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. owned 0.20% of Gentex worth $12,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gentex by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 18,280 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 5,582 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Gentex by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,879 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in Gentex by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,602 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Gentex by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 496,694 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,545,000 after acquiring an additional 8,151 shares during the period. Finally, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Gentex by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 204,884 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gentex in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

Insider Activity

Gentex Trading Down 0.9 %

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 6,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total transaction of $199,349.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,597 shares in the company, valued at $664,803.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Gentex news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 6,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total value of $199,349.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,803.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CTO Neil Boehm sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total transaction of $35,285.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 36,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,027,760.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 35,643 shares of company stock worth $1,050,188 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GNTX traded down $0.26 on Monday, reaching $27.25. The stock had a trading volume of 271,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,179. Gentex Co. has a 12-month low of $23.28 and a 12-month high of $31.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.39. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.92.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). Gentex had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $493.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.04 million. As a group, analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Gentex Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.29%.

Gentex Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. It operates through the Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

Featured Articles

