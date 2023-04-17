Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at JMP Securities in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 59.45% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

NYSE:GENI traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 510,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,976. The company has a market cap of $965.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Genius Sports has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $5.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.75 and its 200-day moving average is $4.52.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Genius Sports by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 18,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Genius Sports by 25.3% in the third quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its stake in Genius Sports by 10.1% in the third quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 43,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Genius Sports by 13.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,077 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Genius Sports in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.12% of the company’s stock.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

