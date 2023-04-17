Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR) Short Interest Down 88.5% in March

Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 88.5% from the March 15th total of 2,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 12,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Generation Income Properties stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.66% of Generation Income Properties as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.29% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GIPR shares. Maxim Group lowered shares of Generation Income Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Generation Income Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.
Generation Income Properties Stock Up 0.7 %
Generation Income Properties Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.039 per share. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Generation Income Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -33.09%.
Generation Income Properties Company Profile
Generation Income Properties (GIP) is a Real Estate Investment Trust based in Tampa, Florida that specializes in acquiring a diversified portfolio of high quality single tenant properties. Our portfolio consists of office, industrial and retail assets across the United States occupied by primarily investment grade credit tenants.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Generation Income Properties (GIPR)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/10 – 4/14
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Generation Income Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Income Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.