Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR) Short Interest Down 88.5% in March

Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 88.5% from the March 15th total of 2,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 12,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Generation Income Properties stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.66% of Generation Income Properties as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GIPR shares. Maxim Group lowered shares of Generation Income Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Generation Income Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Generation Income Properties Stock Up 0.7 %

Generation Income Properties Dividend Announcement

Shares of Generation Income Properties stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.40. 5,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,616. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 7.59 and a quick ratio of 7.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.08. The stock has a market cap of $11.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of -0.27. Generation Income Properties has a 12-month low of $4.18 and a 12-month high of $7.56.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.039 per share. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Generation Income Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -33.09%.

Generation Income Properties Company Profile

Generation Income Properties (GIP) is a Real Estate Investment Trust based in Tampa, Florida that specializes in acquiring a diversified portfolio of high quality single tenant properties. Our portfolio consists of office, industrial and retail assets across the United States occupied by primarily investment grade credit tenants.

