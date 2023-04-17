General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock.

GIS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on General Mills from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on General Mills from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.76.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $86.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $50.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.54. General Mills has a fifty-two week low of $64.94 and a fifty-two week high of $88.34.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that General Mills will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 46.65%.

In other news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,866,081.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at $4,083,501.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $685,199.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 83,049 shares in the company, valued at $7,086,571.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,083,501.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GIS. Czech National Bank grew its stake in General Mills by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 69,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,825,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in General Mills by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 15,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in General Mills during the third quarter valued at approximately $707,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in General Mills during the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its stake in General Mills by 11.3% during the third quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

