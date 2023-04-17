General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) is Tobam’s 3rd Largest Position

Tobam grew its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 529,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,231 shares during the period. General Mills accounts for approximately 2.9% of Tobam’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Tobam owned about 0.09% of General Mills worth $44,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GIS. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in General Mills by 4.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 45.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in General Mills by 2.1% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in General Mills by 2.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,935,000 after buying an additional 6,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in General Mills by 15.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,866,081.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,083,501.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $685,199.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,086,571.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,083,501.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIS stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $86.97. 576,050 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,487,318. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.94 and a 1-year high of $88.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.27.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 46.65%.

GIS has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.76.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

