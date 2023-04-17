General Electric (NYSE:GE) PT Raised to $110.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $96.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on GE. TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $95.00 to $109.00 in a report on Thursday. Argus boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $93.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.21.

Shares of GE stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,749,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,873,174. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.21. General Electric has a 12-month low of $46.55 and a 12-month high of $97.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.00 billion, a PE ratio of -3,199.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.27.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. General Electric had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. General Electric’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that General Electric will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 122,242.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,438,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $878,644,000 after buying an additional 13,427,079 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $635,274,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $121,527,000. Clean Energy Transition LLP increased its position in shares of General Electric by 1,592.4% during the fourth quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 1,307,467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $109,553,000 after buying an additional 1,230,210 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 7,640.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,183,582 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,666,000 after buying an additional 1,168,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

