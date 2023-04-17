Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB) Short Interest Up 67.7% in March

Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 111,000 shares, a growth of 67.7% from the March 15th total of 66,200 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 43,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Gambling.com Group Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ GAMB traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.82. 7,296 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,146. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.16. Gambling.com Group has a 1-year low of $6.62 and a 1-year high of $10.50. The company has a market cap of $331.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.67 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Institutional Trading of Gambling.com Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GAMB. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC raised its holdings in Gambling.com Group by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 1,795,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,425,000 after acquiring an additional 182,219 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Gambling.com Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 322,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 8,759 shares during the last quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Gambling.com Group by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 192,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 31,705 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Gambling.com Group by 30.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 182,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 42,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yarra Square Partners LP grew its stake in Gambling.com Group by 30.4% in the first quarter. Yarra Square Partners LP now owns 107,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 25,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Gambling.com Group

Separately, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Gambling.com Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. The company provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and sports betting. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. Gambling.com Group Limited was incorporated in 2006 and is based in St.

