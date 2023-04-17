Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at JMP Securities in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $13.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 90.34% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FLL. TheStreet cut shares of Full House Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Full House Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Full House Resorts Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ FLL traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.83. 56,076 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,749. Full House Resorts has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $10.13. The firm has a market cap of $235.02 million, a PE ratio of -15.63 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Full House Resorts

Full House Resorts ( NASDAQ:FLL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.09). Full House Resorts had a negative net margin of 9.07% and a negative return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $36.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.05 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Full House Resorts will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Full House Resorts by 418.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 7,123 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Full House Resorts during the third quarter worth $55,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Full House Resorts by 2,436.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 9,868 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Full House Resorts during the second quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Full House Resorts by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. 43.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Full House Resorts Company Profile

Full House Resorts, Inc engages in the ownership, leasing, development, operation, and management of gaming, hospitality, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Mississippi, Indiana, Colorado, Nevada, and Contracted Sports Wagering. The company was founded on January 5, 1987 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

