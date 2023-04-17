FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) CEO Sean Hunkler Sells 6,407 Shares

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) CEO Sean Hunkler sold 6,407 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total value of $17,619.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 670,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,228.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

FTC Solar Price Performance

Shares of FTC Solar stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,686,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,644. FTC Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $1.78 and a one year high of $6.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.52. The firm has a market cap of $296.27 million, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.69.

Get FTC Solar alerts:

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.03. FTC Solar had a negative return on equity of 95.00% and a negative net margin of 80.94%. The firm had revenue of $26.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.13 million. On average, research analysts forecast that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FTC Solar

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on FTC Solar in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised FTC Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Raymond James decreased their target price on FTC Solar from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on FTC Solar from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FTC Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.56.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of FTC Solar by 8.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,567,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,587,000 after acquiring an additional 267,307 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FTC Solar by 67.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,164,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,670,000 after acquiring an additional 873,868 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in FTC Solar by 10.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,912,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,662,000 after buying an additional 180,361 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in FTC Solar by 5.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,845,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,097,000 after buying an additional 101,614 shares during the period. Finally, Arosa Capital Management LP boosted its stake in FTC Solar by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 1,535,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after buying an additional 144,760 shares during the period. 28.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FTC Solar

(Get Rating)

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FTC Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTC Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.