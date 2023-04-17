Frax Trading Up 0% This Week (FRAX)

Frax (FRAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 17th. One Frax token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00003385 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Frax has traded up 0% against the dollar. Frax has a total market cap of $1.04 billion and approximately $7.96 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Frax Profile

Frax was first traded on December 20th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,044,853,133 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,039,853,133 tokens. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Frax is frax.finance.

Frax Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two-token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance.”

