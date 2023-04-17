Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.00.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Fraport from €48.00 ($52.17) to €50.00 ($54.35) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.
Fraport Price Performance
OTCMKTS FPRUY opened at $25.30 on Wednesday. Fraport has a fifty-two week low of $17.55 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.10 and a 200-day moving average of $23.28.
Fraport Company Profile
Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide engages in the international airport business. It also offers operation and management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aviation, Retail and Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities and Services. The Aviation segment refers to the airside and terminal management as well as corporate safety, and security.
