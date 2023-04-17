Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Franklin Resources in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an underweight rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.82.

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

NYSE BEN opened at $26.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.97, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Franklin Resources has a 52-week low of $20.24 and a 52-week high of $34.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.96. The firm has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.26.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.03). Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Franklin Resources will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Franklin Resources

In other Franklin Resources news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 29,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $917,248.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,864,383.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BEN. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 413.2% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 45.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

See Also

