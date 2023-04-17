Fortive (NYSE:FTV) PT Lowered to $68.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Fortive from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Fortive from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Vertical Research raised shares of Fortive from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $72.92.

Fortive Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Fortive stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $67.33. 1,879,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,947,752. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.47. Fortive has a fifty-two week low of $52.47 and a fifty-two week high of $69.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortive Announces Dividend

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortive will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 13.33%.

Insider Activity at Fortive

In related news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 2,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $141,666.21. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,757,100.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $88,697.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,234.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 2,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $141,666.21. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,150 shares in the company, valued at $2,757,100.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,648 shares of company stock worth $450,483 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fortive

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in Fortive by 317.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

Featured Articles

