Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Price Target Lowered to $68.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Fortive from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Vertical Research upgraded Fortive from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Fortive from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortive has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $72.92.

FTV stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $67.06. 1,191,447 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,936,779. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a PE ratio of 32.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive has a 1 year low of $52.47 and a 1 year high of $69.78.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Fortive will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.33%.

In other news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 3,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total value of $220,119.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,216,847.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 2,063 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $141,666.21. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,757,100.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 3,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total value of $220,119.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,216,847.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,648 shares of company stock worth $450,483. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 15.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortive in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 11.6% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 8,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 34.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 5,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 18.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 255,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,387,000 after acquiring an additional 40,631 shares in the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

