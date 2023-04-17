Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.08.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FTV shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Vertical Research raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

In other news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $88,697.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,519,234.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fortive news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $88,697.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,946 shares in the company, valued at $2,519,234.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 3,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total transaction of $220,119.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,216,847.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,648 shares of company stock valued at $450,483. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Fortive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 317.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Fortive by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fortive during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fortive in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTV stock opened at $67.17 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive has a 1 year low of $52.47 and a 1 year high of $69.78.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. Fortive had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortive will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.33%.

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

