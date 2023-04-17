FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Shares Down 4.1%

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $28.63 and last traded at $28.66. Approximately 106,507 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 458,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.89.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FORM shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup cut FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on FormFactor from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of FormFactor from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.78.
FormFactor Trading Down 3.2 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.13 and its 200-day moving average is $26.20. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.70 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Insider Buying and Selling at FormFactor
In other news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $319,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 477,438 shares in the company, valued at $15,263,692.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Shai Shahar sold 4,759 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total value of $141,247.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,163,672. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 10,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $319,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 477,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,263,692.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On FormFactor
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of FormFactor in the 4th quarter worth $18,309,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 447.8% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,006,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,372,000 after buying an additional 822,642 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,636,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,599,000 after buying an additional 554,753 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FormFactor in the 4th quarter worth $12,101,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in FormFactor by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,331,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,607,000 after acquiring an additional 435,063 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About FormFactor
FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment consists of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board tests, and package tests.
