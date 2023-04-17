FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Shares Down 4.1%

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $28.63 and last traded at $28.66. Approximately 106,507 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 458,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.89.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FORM shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup cut FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on FormFactor from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of FormFactor from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.78.

FormFactor Trading Down 3.2 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.13 and its 200-day moving average is $26.20. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.70 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

FormFactor ( NASDAQ:FORM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $165.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.45 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 6.78%. Research analysts anticipate that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $319,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 477,438 shares in the company, valued at $15,263,692.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Shai Shahar sold 4,759 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total value of $141,247.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,163,672. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 10,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $319,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 477,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,263,692.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of FormFactor in the 4th quarter worth $18,309,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 447.8% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,006,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,372,000 after buying an additional 822,642 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,636,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,599,000 after buying an additional 554,753 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FormFactor in the 4th quarter worth $12,101,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in FormFactor by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,331,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,607,000 after acquiring an additional 435,063 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment consists of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board tests, and package tests.

