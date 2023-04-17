Flare Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $466.31 Million (FLR)

Flare (FLR) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 17th. One Flare coin can now be bought for about $0.0351 or 0.00000119 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Flare has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar. Flare has a market capitalization of $466.31 million and approximately $11.93 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Flare

Flare launched on January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 13,270,332,737 coins. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Flare’s official website is flare.network. Flare’s official message board is medium.com/flarenetwork. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks.

Flare Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 100,559,787,198 with 13,472,788,859.087425 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.03518842 USD and is up 2.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $12,955,995.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flare using one of the exchanges listed above.

