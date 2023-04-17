Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) PT Raised to $123.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $111.00 to $123.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $129.63.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of FISV traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $116.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,461,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,502,696. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.22. Fiserv has a one year low of $87.03 and a one year high of $119.48. The firm has a market cap of $73.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91. Fiserv had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 75,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 1,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $111,646.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 201,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,176,463.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 1,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $111,646.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 201,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,176,463.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,840,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,184,560 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fiserv

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter worth about $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Fiserv by 58.8% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

