Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 833,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 49,247 shares during the quarter. Fiserv accounts for 1.2% of River Road Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. River Road Asset Management LLC owned 0.13% of Fiserv worth $84,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the third quarter worth $202,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 10.0% during the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 64,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,033,000 after buying an additional 5,847 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Fiserv by 12.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 101,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,462,000 after buying an additional 11,385 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 156,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,665,000 after acquiring an additional 47,365 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on FISV. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fiserv from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Fiserv from $123.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Fiserv from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Fiserv from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.68.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 2,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $308,473.11. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 202,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,288,110.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 2,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $308,473.11. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 202,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,288,110.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,840,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,184,560 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FISV opened at $115.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $72.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.03 and a 1 year high of $119.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $113.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.22.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91. Fiserv had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 75,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

