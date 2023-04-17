First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Short Interest Down 58.2% in March

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 297,200 shares, a decline of 58.2% from the March 15th total of 711,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 656,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Trading Down 0.6 %
FIXD stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $45.02. 624,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 661,054. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $41.85 and a 12 month high of $48.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.91.
First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th.
Institutional Trading of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF
First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Company Profile
The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.
