First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Short Interest Down 58.2% in March

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 297,200 shares, a decline of 58.2% from the March 15th total of 711,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 656,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

FIXD stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $45.02. 624,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 661,054. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $41.85 and a 12 month high of $48.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.91.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,695,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,502,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 38.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,547,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,769,000 after purchasing an additional 702,235 shares in the last quarter. GDS Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 408.6% in the fourth quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 804,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,353,000 after purchasing an additional 646,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $24,406,000.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

