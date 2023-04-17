First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) Short Interest Up 201.3% in March

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, an increase of 201.3% from the March 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 124,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ TDIV traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.40. The company had a trading volume of 111,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,952. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.97 and its 200-day moving average is $49.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund has a 52 week low of $41.61 and a 52 week high of $58.52.
First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a $0.178 dividend. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th.
About First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund
The First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (TDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Technology Dividend index. The fund tracks a modified dividend-weighted index of US-listed technology companies that pay regular dividends. TDIV was launched on Aug 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.
