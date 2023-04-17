First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) Short Interest Up 201.3% in March

Posted by on Apr 17th, 2023

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIVGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, an increase of 201.3% from the March 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 124,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ TDIV traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.40. The company had a trading volume of 111,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,952. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.97 and its 200-day moving average is $49.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund has a 52 week low of $41.61 and a 52 week high of $58.52.

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a $0.178 dividend. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TDIV. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 212,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,519,000 after acquiring an additional 28,641 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 159,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,601,000 after acquiring an additional 26,006 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 864,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,754,000 after acquiring an additional 46,393 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 41,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 4,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 111,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,007,000 after acquiring an additional 4,619 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund

(Get Rating)

The First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (TDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Technology Dividend index. The fund tracks a modified dividend-weighted index of US-listed technology companies that pay regular dividends. TDIV was launched on Aug 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.