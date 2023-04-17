First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 168,200 shares, a growth of 48.6% from the March 15th total of 113,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 514.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,256,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,157 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 87.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 340,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,176,000 after acquiring an additional 159,051 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 321,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,331,000 after acquiring an additional 114,463 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,465,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 296.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 58,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 43,713 shares during the period.

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.74. The stock had a trading volume of 21,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,811. First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $25.75 and a 52-week high of $38.70. The firm has a market cap of $293.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.25 and a 200 day moving average of $34.93.

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were given a $0.029 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -145.45%.

The First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (FEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Europe index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of 200 companies selected from the S&P Europe BMI based on the S&P’s AlphaDex selection methodology. FEP was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

