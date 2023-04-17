First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Sold by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,729 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF comprises 0.8% of Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $5,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 304.3% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000.

FTCS traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $73.85. The company had a trading volume of 255,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,027. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $66.01 and a 1-year high of $79.34. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.292 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

