First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Short Interest Down 60.1% in March

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,300 shares, a drop of 60.1% from the March 15th total of 118,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $198,000. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its holdings in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 47.9% in the third quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 7,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.39% of the company’s stock.
First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ FCAL traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.62. 9,904 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,441. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.19. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a 1 year low of $46.15 and a 1 year high of $50.22. The company has a market cap of $119.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.58 and a beta of 0.15.
First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Dividend Announcement
First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile
First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.
See Also
