First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) Short Interest Update

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a decrease of 33.9% from the March 15th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 95.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF alerts:

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTHI stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $20.34. The stock had a trading volume of 67,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,416. The stock has a market cap of $162.11 million, a P/E ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.72. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 1 year low of $18.24 and a 1 year high of $23.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.07.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.55%.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.