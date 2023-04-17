First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Sets New 52-Week High at $221.88

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $221.88 and last traded at $221.58, with a volume of 1538291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $208.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FSLR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on First Solar in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim lifted their price target on First Solar from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen lifted their price target on First Solar from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America cut First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $196.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on First Solar from $231.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.79.

First Solar Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a PE ratio of -526.25 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $193.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.71.

Insider Activity at First Solar

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.11. First Solar had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,610 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.21, for a total value of $322,338.10. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 5,039 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,858.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total value of $205,062.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,275,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.21, for a total value of $322,338.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 5,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,858.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,909 shares of company stock worth $7,870,618. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in First Solar by 160.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,796 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after buying an additional 16,515 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 13.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,472 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 71.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,464 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 1.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,128 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in First Solar by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,804 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,161,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

