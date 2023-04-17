Financial Survey: NextPlat (NXPL) and Its Peers

NextPlat (NASDAQ:NXPL – Get Rating) is one of 93 publicly-traded companies in the “Telephone communication, except radio” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare NextPlat to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for NextPlat and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get NextPlat alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextPlat 0 0 0 0 N/A NextPlat Competitors 615 2335 2480 120 2.38

As a group, “Telephone communication, except radio” companies have a potential upside of 144.00%. Given NextPlat’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NextPlat has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NextPlat $11.71 million -$9.16 million -2.61 NextPlat Competitors $13.93 billion $682.95 million -2.19

This table compares NextPlat and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

NextPlat’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than NextPlat. NextPlat is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares NextPlat and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextPlat -78.21% -40.54% -36.67% NextPlat Competitors -62.91% 1.73% -1.80%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.3% of NextPlat shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.1% of shares of all “Telephone communication, except radio” companies are owned by institutional investors. 29.9% of NextPlat shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.4% of shares of all “Telephone communication, except radio” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

NextPlat has a beta of 1.75, suggesting that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NextPlat’s competitors have a beta of 0.67, suggesting that their average share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NextPlat competitors beat NextPlat on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

About NextPlat

(Get Rating)

NextPlat Corp. engages in the provision of satellite based services and solutions for commercial, government and individual users. The firm’s services include satellite communication solutions, emergency location systems, high-speed satellite internet and global asset and personnel monitoring, customized ground station systems and custom product design. It also focuses on the distribution, development and reselling of satellite enabled communications hardware. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Coconut Grove, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for NextPlat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextPlat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.