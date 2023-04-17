Financial Survey: Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) versus Mobiquity Technologies (NASDAQ:MOBQW)

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) and Mobiquity Technologies (NASDAQ:MOBQW – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Criteo and Mobiquity Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Criteo 1 4 4 0 2.33 Mobiquity Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Criteo currently has a consensus price target of $39.63, suggesting a potential upside of 25.20%. Given Criteo’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Criteo is more favorable than Mobiquity Technologies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Criteo $2.02 billion 0.99 $8.95 million $0.94 33.67 Mobiquity Technologies $4.17 million N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Criteo and Mobiquity Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Criteo has higher revenue and earnings than Mobiquity Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.3% of Criteo shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Criteo shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Criteo and Mobiquity Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Criteo 2.95% 9.25% 5.01% Mobiquity Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Criteo beats Mobiquity Technologies on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Criteo

(Get Rating)

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. It operates through the following segments: Marketing Solutions and Retail Media. The Marketing Solutions segment allows commerce companies to address multiple marketing goals by engaging their consumers with personalized ads across the web, mobile and offline store environments. The Retail Media segment allows retailers to generate advertising revenues from consumer brands, and/or to drive sales for themselves, by monetizing their data and audiences through personalized ads, either on their own digital property or on the open Internet, that address multiple marketing goals. The company was founded by Jean-Baptiste Rudelle, Franck Le Ouay, Pascal Gauthier, Laurent Quatrefages and Romain Niccoli on November 3, 2005 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About Mobiquity Technologies

(Get Rating)

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a marketing and advertising technology and data intelligence company in the United States. It develops advertising and marketing technology focuses on the creation, automation, and maintenance of an advertising technology operating system (ATOS). The company's ATOS platform creates an automated marketplace of advertisers and publishers on digital media outlets to host online auctions to facilitate the sale of digital advertising targeted at users engaged on their connected TV, computer, or mobile devices. Its ATOS platform gives advertisers the capability to understand and interact with their audiences and engage them in a meaningful way by using ads in image and video formats. The company also offers mobile advertising technology solutions for data collection and analysis; and actionable data for marketers, researchers, and application publishers through an automated platform. The company was formerly known as Ace Marketing & Promotions, Inc. and changed its name to Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. in September 2013. Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Shoreham, New York.

