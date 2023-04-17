Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Given New $46.00 Price Target at Barclays

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FNF. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Financial has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $48.60.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE FNF opened at $35.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.65. Fidelity National Financial has a 12 month low of $31.84 and a 12 month high of $45.51. The company has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.34.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.22). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 44.23%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity National Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc engages in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

