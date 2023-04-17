Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Trading Up 6.2%

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) was up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.43 and last traded at $6.38. Approximately 168,893 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 3,680,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on FATE shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 27th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $62.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Fate Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fate Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.44.

Fate Therapeutics Stock Up 8.8 %

The company has a market cap of $641.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FATE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $44.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.41 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 292.55% and a negative return on equity of 50.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 159.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.72) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 13.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 9.1% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 0.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 17.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 2.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 49,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

