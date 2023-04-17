Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Trims Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. cut its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 181,859 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up approximately 0.8% of Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $19,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 72.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $103,922.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,256,842.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $26,842.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,222,103.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $103,922.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,203 shares in the company, valued at $5,256,842.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,971 shares of company stock valued at $199,140 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ABT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.88.

NYSE ABT traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $104.41. 1,143,105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,159,352. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $93.25 and a 52-week high of $124.35. The company has a market capitalization of $181.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.33 and its 200-day moving average is $104.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 26.09%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.17%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Further Reading

