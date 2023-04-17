Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 668 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lessened its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 668 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $6,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in General Mills by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,625,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,955,030,000 after buying an additional 360,830 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in General Mills by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,852,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,907,000 after purchasing an additional 75,902 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,173,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,315,000 after purchasing an additional 211,645 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,431,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,114,000 after acquiring an additional 131,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,443,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,175,000 after purchasing an additional 50,690 shares in the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on GIS shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Friday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on General Mills from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays raised their target price on General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on General Mills from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.76.

General Mills Stock Up 0.6 %

GIS traded up $0.48 on Monday, hitting $87.04. The company had a trading volume of 566,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,487,318. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.94 and a 52-week high of $88.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 46.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,866,081.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,083,501.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,866,081.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,083,501.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $685,199.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,049 shares in the company, valued at $7,086,571.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Further Reading

