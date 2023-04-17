Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 638 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 638 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $12,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 254,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,759,000 after acquiring an additional 21,213 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 18,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,972,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 577.3% in the 4th quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 9,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 8,279 shares during the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

Waste Management Price Performance

In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 7,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,164,825.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,542 shares in the company, valued at $7,214,010. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,317 shares in the company, valued at $9,969,135. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 7,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,164,825.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,542 shares in the company, valued at $7,214,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,961 shares of company stock worth $4,796,057. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WM traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $165.03. 273,576 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,846,305. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $155.05 and a 200-day moving average of $157.64. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $138.89 and a one year high of $175.98. The firm has a market cap of $67.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 51.95%.

About Waste Management

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.