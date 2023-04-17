Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Raises Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 398,821 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,008 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $13,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the third quarter worth $182,188,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 62.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $715,028,000 after buying an additional 5,880,050 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2,448.9% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,100,708 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $178,320,000 after buying an additional 4,900,594 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the third quarter worth $106,532,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 405,068,330 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $11,880,654,000 after buying an additional 2,987,515 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Comcast

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,610,496 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total value of $3,832,980.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,153,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,865,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comcast Stock Performance

CMCSA traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.02. 4,146,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,100,652. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $48.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.57.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.76.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

