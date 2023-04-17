Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $26.81 Million Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 287,726 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,977 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises approximately 1.1% of Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $26,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CVS Health by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,934,841 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $11,056,706,000 after buying an additional 1,726,512 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,699,284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,184,085,000 after purchasing an additional 134,457 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,034,788 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $766,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,638 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,770,066 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $550,291,000 after acquiring an additional 63,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 9,117.8% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,582,251 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $49,171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,532,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.24.

CVS Health Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of CVS traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $75.39. The stock had a trading volume of 4,793,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,097,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $72.11 and a 1-year high of $107.60.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.56%.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.