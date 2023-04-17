Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Grows Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 176,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $16,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EMR. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth $42,000. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

EMR stock traded up $0.26 on Monday, reaching $86.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,076,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,635,276. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $72.40 and a 52 week high of $99.65. The company has a market capitalization of $49.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 26.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EMR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Argus lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.07.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

Featured Articles

