Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Cuts Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,889 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $9,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 62.3% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,792.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,632,266.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $119.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,864,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,425,192. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.93 and a fifty-two week high of $156.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.18 and its 200 day moving average is $120.61. The stock has a market cap of $132.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.93% and a net margin of 27.40%. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 28.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.48.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

