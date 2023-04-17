Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Buys 28,026 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 238,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,026 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 2.4% of Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $57,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJH stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $248.53. The stock had a trading volume of 288,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,034. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $217.39 and a twelve month high of $272.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

