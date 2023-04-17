Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Boosts Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 552 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $10,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 727.3% in the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 109.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 90 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $345.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $339.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.13.

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $25,720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,099,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,951,611.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,105,275 shares of company stock worth $26,412,477. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE GS traded up $2.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $339.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 994,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,824,543. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $340.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $346.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.41. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $277.84 and a twelve month high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by ($1.93). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.81 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

