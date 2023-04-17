Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (FMAO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $26.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.80 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 27.86%. On average, analysts expect Farmers & Merchants Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp stock opened at $22.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.59 million, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.93. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 12-month low of $21.65 and a 12-month high of $42.13.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Saturday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.15%.

In related news, Director Eugene N. Burkholder bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.95 per share, with a total value of $51,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 21,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $547,233.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 139.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 11,095 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 221,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,011,000 after buying an additional 15,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FMAO. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp



Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and financial services. It includes commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgage as well as consumer and credit card lending activities. The firm also offers checking account services, and savings and time deposit services.

Featured Stories

